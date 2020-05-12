Coronavirus | Congress to wait for fine print of ₹20 lakh crore financial package

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial package along with the extension of lockdown in a new form on Tuesday, the Congress said it would wait for the details for a detailed response but slammed Mr. Modi for the ‘lack of empathy’ towards migrant workers.

While Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the nation was ‘deeply disappointed by the Prime Minister’s lack of empathy and failure to address the issues of migrants,’ senior party leader Anand Sharma welcomed it.

“Welcoming PM’s announcement of an economic package of ₹20 lac crore and will wait for the details. This will help in reviving the economy and reassuring for the micro, small and medium enterprises in urgent need of financial support for workers’ wages. Hope the poor, migrant workers who have lost livelihood and incomes, and have suffered the most, will get relief,” Mr. Sharma said on Twitter.

Mr. Surjewala said the Prime Minister’s announcement gave the media a headline but the party would respond only when the “blank page is filled with Heartfelt Help of People.”

“Dear PM, The mammoth heart breaking human tragedy of migrant workers walking back home needed compassion, care & safe return. India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity & failure to address the woes of millions of #MigrantWorkers !” Mr. Surjewala tweeted as Congress’ official reaction.

Rahul’s appeal

Earlier, just before Mr. Modi had started his speech, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had urged the Prime Minister to ensure the safe return of lakhs of labourers to their homes and deposit at least ₹7,500 in their accounts.

“Prime Minister ji, I request you to announce steps on the safe return of lakhs of labourer brothers and sisters, who are walking on the streets, to their homes. Along with this, to give support to them in this time of crisis, ensure direct transfer of at least ₹7,500 to the accounts of all of them,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a video message tagged with the same tweet, Mr. Gandhi said: “Mothers cry whenever her children are hurt. Today, Mother India is crying because crores of its children are walking on the streets thirsty and hungry. I urge the government to ensure their safe return home, put money in their bank accounts and to ensure their livelihood, give an early package to the small and medium industry.”