Coronavirus | Congress seeks incentives for health staff

The Congress on Sunday thanked the citizens for showing gratitude to the country’s health workers and demanded that the Centre should offer financial incentives to all doctors, nurses and supporting staff for dealing with the pandemic on war footing.

In a series of tweets, Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala said the government should offer protection kits on priority basis, and increase testing facilities.

“For the protection of all health workers, give them Personal Protection Equipments — N95 Masks, Gloves, Face Shields, Goggles, Hand Covers, Rubber Boots, Disposable Gowns so that they can avoid infection themselves,” Mr. Surjewala said.

“We are proud of our doctors, nurses and supporting staff and they should be given special financial benefits in this difficult time who are risking their lives while fighting Corona Virus. The government should announce it immediately,” he tweeted.

He also said the government should arrange ventilators as at present there are only 30,000 ventilators for a population of 130 crore. “About 95% of ventilators are already in use by patients with more diseases,” Mr. Surjewala tweeted.

Similarly, the Congress leader argued that, till now, only one isolation bed was available for every 84,000 Indians, which is insufficient.

“Increase testing Corona virus by several times because in a country of 130 crore citizens, samples of 16,109 people till date have been investigated,” he tweeted.

The Congress, while advocating financial help for businesses in terms of tax breaks, has asked for strict action against the black-marketing of hand sanitisers, face masks and liquid soaps across the country.

“Action should be taken against those who increase the daily rate of vegetables, pulses, potatoes, onions among others during the time of disaster,” Mr. Surjewala said.