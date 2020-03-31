Coronavirus | Close to 90,000 register with NDMA as volunteers

Close to 90,000 individuals and over 3,700 organisations have so far registered with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the fight against Covid-19.

While 366 donation requests were initiated by 7-30 p.m. on Monday, more than 8.86 lakh items were on offer for assistance to the needy. The registrations are being done through a link given in the NDMA website. The volunteers have been sought for contributions in the areas of health, communication, entrepreneurship and essential services. Public assistance has been requested for a range of services such as transportation of patients, paramedic, infection prevention and control, assisting primary healthcare workers and helping elderly and the needy.

The NDMA has asked for help in the production of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), masks, sanitisers and allied products, apart from providing logistics and IT-based solutions. Volunteers are also required for assisting the district administration in making arrangements for quarantine, home isolation and law and order management.