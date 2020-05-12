Coronavirus | CITU wants safety gear, insurance for all frontline workers

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said on Tuesday that it would observe Thursday as a “day of demands” for safety gear, frequent tests and insurance for the frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, it said that while trade unions were concerned about the plight of migrant workers and the amendments to labour laws, another cause for worry was the condition of frontline workers or “corona warriors”. “As the COVID-19 cases in the country are increasing, the cases of the frontline workers getting infected and succumbing to the disease are also increasing alarmingly. This is mainly due to the lack of safety gears,” it said. Doctors, nurses and paramedical workers at hospitals, as well as field workers and police personnel, were at the risk of infection, it said.

“In most of the States, most of these workers are not entitled to the much-publicised ₹50-lakh insurance package, and it does not cover treatment expenses,” it said.

The CITU called upon all frontline workers to wear badges or carry placards with their demands while working on Thursday. It also asked other workers to express solidarity with the frontline workers by wearing badges and carrying placards at their workplaces, while maintaining a safe distance from each other.

The other demands are the utilisation of the PM CARES Fund for providing safety gear to frontline workers, conducting frequent, random and free tests of all of them, extending the ₹50 lakh insurance cover to all workers, providing ₹25,000 in additional incentive a month to contract workers engaged in the COVID-19-related work.