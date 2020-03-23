National

Coronavirus: Chidambaram urges CMs to go in for lockdown

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram at the Parliament House during the ongoing budget session in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram at the Parliament House during the ongoing budget session in New Delhi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The former Finance Minister, in a series of tweets, said there will be ‘massive economic pain, it could be better handled than numerous loss of lives’

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday appealed to Chief Ministers of States to lock down all towns and cities and cautioned that any delay may have unmanageable consequences.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Chidambaram said though there would be “massive economic pain, it could be better handled than numerous loss of lives”.

“I am grateful that many CMs have finally understood the imperative of a lockdown. They should go further and lock down all towns and cities in their States and stop nearly all public and private transport,” he said.

“For nearly a week, I have pleaded for a lockdown throughout the country for 2-4 weeks. My plea was met with silence and, in some cases, by derisive trolls,” he added.

Quoting Dr. Devi Shetty’s advice to a newspaper, he said “Declare lockdown now. Doing it after one month will have serious and unmanageable consequences. Learn the lessons from Italy (The Hindu). Piecemeal measures will lag behind the spread of the disease. Act boldly, act now”.

“There will be massive economic pain. But it is possible to handle the economic consequences than the loss of numerous lives,” the former Finance Minister added.

In the wake of reported shortage of surgical masks, ventilators etc., the Congress also questioned the Centre why it had allowed the export of such commodities until March 19.

“Respected PM,

This is Criminal Conspiracy!

As WHO asked for stockpiling of-: 1. Ventilators, 2. Surgical Masks/Disposable Masks, 3. Raw material for Masks/Coveralls,

India permitted their export (at 10 times the price) up till 19th March. Why?” asked Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and tagged the government order of March 19 that banned exports of such medical supplies.

