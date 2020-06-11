Coronavirus | Chennai, Hyderabad lead urban surge in south

Thiruvananthapuram

11 June 2020 22:59 IST

Number of new cases continued to rise with across southern States

Tamil Nadu continued to record the highest number of cases and fatalities among the southern States with 23 deaths and 1,875 new cases reported on Thursday. The fatalities remained in single digits across the other States with Telangana reporting nine deaths, Karnataka three and Kerala and Andhra Pradesh registering two each.

With 83 new cases, the total number of active cases in Kerala now stands at 1,258 and over all fatalities at 18. Of the new cases, 27 were among those who had come from abroad while 37 were persons returning to the State from parts of the country. The cumulative case total was 2,244, with 967 recoveries.

A 70-year-old COVID-19 positive man, who was under treatment died in Kannur. He had returned to Kerala from Oman on May 22 and had serious liver disease.

Krishna hotspot

Krishna, the second worst-hit district in Andhra Pradesh, reported 25 fresh cases, followed by Kadapa with 24 cases in Andhra Pradesh. The State Health Department said 135 of the 182 cases were locals and 38 were migrant workers. The two deaths in the last 24 hours occurred in Krishna and East Godavari districts and the overall toll rose to 80.

The State overall tally went up to 5,429 cases. Of these 2,968 patients had recovered and 2,381 active patients are under treatment. Meanwhile, the State completed testing five lakh samples on Thursday.

2 deaths in Bengaluru

Karnataka’s death toll went up to 72, with three more deaths, apart from two deaths of COVID-19 patients due to other causes. With 204 new cases, the total number of positive cases mounted to 6,245, including 2,976 person who have been discharged after treatment.

While two ILI patients, aged 35 and 60, died in Bengaluru, a 28-year-old woman SARI patient died in Raichur on June 8. Her samples tested positive and were recorded in the bulletin on Thursday.

Among the new cases, Yadgiri reported the highest with 66 cases, all of whom had returned from Maharashtra.

With 1,875 new cases, Tamil Nadu’s overall tally surged to 38,716. The death toll in the State rose to 349, while 1,372 persons were discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 20,705. Continuing the rising trend over the past week, new cases in Chennai touched 1,407 cases and the city’s total case count climbed to 27,398, while it accounted for 279 deaths. A total of 13,808 persons were discharged till now, while 13,310 were under treatment in the city. Of the 23 deaths, 21 persons died in government hospitals. Four of the deceased were in their 40s.

Hyderabad spike

Telangana recorded 209 new cases and nine deaths since Wednesday. The total fatalities in the State rose to 165. The surge in cases took the total number of recorded cases to 4,320 with 2162 active cases and 1993 recoveries.

The number of cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continued to remain the highest in the State with 175 cases.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association at the Gandhi Hospital continued their protest near the hospital’s outpatient block following the attack on a doctor by kin of a deceased COVID-19 patient. The doctors have also demanded decentralisation of COVID-19 positive cases citing the case load at the Gandhi hospital.

(With inputs from Bengaluru, Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Chennai)