Coronavirus | Centre’s priority is to immunise 45+, says NITI Aayog

States, private hospitals to decide on use of vaccines, says V.K. Paul.

The Central government’s priority remains vaccinating those 45 years and over, said member (health) of the NITI Aayog V.K. Paul. He was responding to a question about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statement that Delhi will have to halt vaccination for the 18+ category due to depleted vaccine stocks.

Speaking at the Health Ministry press conference on Saturday, Dr. Paul said States and private hospitals have to decide on what they have to do with their share of the vaccines procured.

He said that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Central government is supporting the States and UTs by providing COVID vaccines free of cost.

“In addition, the Central government is also facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States/UTs. We are very clear that the Central Government’s priority is to cover the vulnerable 45-plus category first,” he said.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination started from May 1 this year and under this strategy, every month 50% of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer is procured by Centre which would then make this available free of cost to the State governments.

‘No mixing candidates’

Dr. Paul said cross vaccination (by COVID vaccine manufactured by two different companies) is “scientifically and theoretically possible. But recommending this now is not possible as this is an evolving situation. No robust scientific evidence currently supports it and only time will tell,” he said.

He also clarified that there is no restriction on lactating mothers feeding their children after vaccination.

The NITI Aayog member said several States in India are showing signs of COVID cases stabilising, “though there 382 districts across the country which continue to have COVID positivity rate over 10%. We have to work towards breaking the transmission and this is possible only adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.”

Abuse of steroids

He also cautioned against the abuse of steroids and said that while these are life saving drugs, their misuse can cause many medical issues including the rise in cases of black fungus.

Dr. Paul added that while children are currently showing mild symptoms of the disease, “they could be carriers and can help in transmission. We have to help them follow the COVID appropriate behaviour. And though world-wide only a small percentage of children need hospitalisation due to the virus, we have to equip ourselves,” he said.

The Health Ministry in its presentation noted that six States — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, U.P., Punjab and Delhi — continue to report high number of COVID deaths.

Replying to a question on vaccine passports, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Aggarwal said while the matter is under discussion, there is so far no consensus at level of WHO and other such bodies.

“Discussion still being done if vaccinated people will be allowed. As of now, as per WHO guidelines and guidelines by countries, people with negative COVID test report being allowed in,” said Mr. Agarwal.