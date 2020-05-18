Coronavirus | Centre warns States against diluting lockdown curbs

The Union Home Ministry has asked the States not to dilute the restrictions imposed by the Ministry in fresh guidelines, asserting that certain other activities may be prohibited or other restrictions imposed as deemed necessary on the basis of a ground-level analysis of the situation.

In a letter to all States, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said despite widespread relaxations in lockdown restrictions under the revised guidelines, the States and Union Territories could not dilute the restrictions imposed in the Ministry’s guidelines.

“They may prohibit certain other activities or impose restrictions, as deemed necessary on the basis of ground level analysis of the situation,” it said.

Further, it was communicated that States must take into consideration the benchmarks and thresholds indicated in the revised guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, while delineating zones at local level.

It has also been urged to give wide publicity to the Centre and respective State guidelines at local level for the convenience of the public.

Considerable relaxations were allowed in the MHA guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 that will be in force till May 31. Schools, malls, metro and air services remain suspended while special trains have been allowed.