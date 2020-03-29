Coronavirus | Centre warns lockdown violators of 14-day quarantine

In view of the largescale exodus of migrant workers, the Centre has directed the States to enforce strict implementation of the 21-day lockdown and prohibit movement of people across cities and highways.

Those who have travelled during the lockdown period will be subjected to a minimum 14-day quarantine in government facilities. Detailed instructions on monitoring of such persons during quarantine have been issued to the States, said the government on Sunday, adding that the three weeks of strict enforcement was essential to contain the COVID-19 spread.

Directions have been given to seal the district and State borders and allow only movement of goods. The District Magistrates and the Superintendents of Police should be made personally responsible for implementation of these directions which have been issued under the Disaster Management Act, said a PIB statement.

The government has directed that adequate arrangements for food and shelter of the poor and needy, including migrant labourers, be made at the place of their work. On Saturday, the Centre had issued orders for the use of State Disaster Response Fund for the purpose. “Sufficient funds are available with States in this head,” said the release.

The States have been also told to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers, without any cut, at their place of work during the lockdown period. “House rent should not be demanded from the labourers for this period. Action should be taken against those who are asking labourers or students to vacate the premises,” said the government.

The Cabinet Secretary and the Union Home Secretary have been constant touch with the State Chief Secretaries and the respective Director-Generals of Police. The fresh round of instructions were issued during the meetings on Saturday evening and Sunday morning via video conferencing.

“It was noted that, by and large, there has been effective implementation of guidelines across all States and Union Territories. Essential supplies have also been maintained. The situation is being monitored round-the-clock and necessary measures are being taken as required,” said the government.

A large number of migrant workers have left their work places in different parts of the country in last few days and walking down to their native places, hundreds of kilometres away facing hardships on the way.

The migrant workers have no option but to walk as there is no transport available after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in a bid to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Seeing their plight, some state governments have made arrangements for their transport, accommodation and food of late.