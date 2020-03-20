Coronavirus | Centre to take a call on evacuating Indian students from Philippines

The Centre will take a call on March 20, on bringing back hundreds of Indian students stuck in the Philippines and unable to fly home due to the travel restrictions imposed by India to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, Union mMnister G. Kishan Reddy said.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs said that parents need not worry as the central government has directed the Indian embassy to take measures to ensure the safety of Indian students.

“Over 1,000 Indian students are in the Philippines. We have spoken with the Health Ministry whether to test them and keep safe in that country or bring them home. A decision will be taken today,” Mr. Reddy told media.

Most of the students are pursuing medical courses in the Philippines, he added.

The Indian government on Msrch 17 banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect amid stepped up efforts against COVID-19.

The students are running out of time as the Philippines government has given them 72 hours time, starting March 16, to exit the country, after which the country will go into lockdown.