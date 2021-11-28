National

Coronavirus | Centre tightens rules for overseas travellers over Omicron risk

The Government will review the decision on the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger flights as per evolving global scenario, Union Home Ministry spokesperson said. File   | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B.

The Central Government will review “the decision on an effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers service as per evolving global scenario while keeping a closer watch on emerging pandemic situation within the country,” said a release issued by the Centre after a meeting chaired by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday.

The meeting held to review the global situation in wake of the Omicron virus was attended by various experts including Member (Health) NITI Aayog Dr. V K Paul, Principal Scientific Adviser to Prime Minister Dr. Vijay Raghavan and senior officers from Health, Civil Aviation and other Ministries.

It has also been decided that Airport Health Officials (APHOs) and Port Health Officials (PHOs) will be sensitised for strict supervision of testing protocol at airports and ports, added the release.

“Various preventive measures in place and those to be further strengthened were discussed besides reviewing the updation of Standard Operating Procedure on testing and surveillance of incoming international passengers, especially for those countries identified ‘at risk’ category,” the release said.

“The strengthening and intensification of genomic surveillance for variants through the INSACOG network was agreed upon with a focus on sampling and whole genome sequencing of international passengers especially from those countries where Omicron variant has been detected,” it added.

Scrupulous implementation and rigorous monitoring of the three-pronged surveillance strategy of screening and testing international travellers and their contacts, routine sentinel surveillance and surge surveillance, and timely sending of RT-PCR positive samples to designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) was stressed upon along with enhanced testing and monitoring of COVID-19 hotspots.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a high-level meeting to review the emerging situation and India's preparedness in terms of public health measures. The Health Ministry too has advised States and UTs regarding testing, surveillance, monitoring of hotspots, augmentation of health infrastructure, genome sequencing, and enhancing public awareness.


