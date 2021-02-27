Coronavirus | Cabinet Secretary reviews surge in COVID-19 cases

Enforce pandemic-appropriate behaviour and deal firmly with violations, States told

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday held a meeting with Chief Secretaries of Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bengal, Telangana and Jammu & Kashmir which have been reporting a high active COVID-19 caseload or an increasing trend in new cases in the last week.

The States/UTs have been advised not to lower their guard, enforce pandemic-appropriate behaviour and deal firmly with violations. They are also required to follow effective surveillance and tracking strategies in respect of potential super spreading events.

The Health Ministry in a release said Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have shown a surge in cases in the last 24 hours.

A detailed presentation was made on the status in these States with a focus on districts reporting an increasing number in cases and trend in positivity.

“This was followed by a comprehensive review with all the States/UTs. The Chief Secretaries briefed the situation and preparedness to tackle the recent spike,’’ said the release.

Stressing on effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts, the States have also been told to increase the RT-PCR tests in districts having high antigen testing, refocus on surveillance and stringent containment in selected districts reporting reduced tests/high positivity and increased cases and monitor mutant strain and clustering of cases for early hotspot identification and control.

The Cabinet Secretary reiterated that States need to maintain a rigorous vigil in terms of containing the spread and not squander away the gains of the collective hard work of the last year.