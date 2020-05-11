Coronavirus | Centre releases ₹6,195.08 crore to 14 States

The Centre released ₹6,195.08 crore to 14 States on Monday as the second equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.
“This would provide [them] with additional resources during the COVID-19 crisis,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.
The biggest chunk of the money will go to Kerala, which will get ₹1,276 crore. Himachal Pradesh will get ₹952 crore while Punjab will get ₹638 crore. Other States which will benefit are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
Earlier in the day, in a video conference with the Prime Minister, several Chief Ministers had expressed the need for more financial resources to be transferred to them to handle the pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.