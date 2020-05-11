Coronavirus | Centre releases ₹6,195.08 crore to 14 States

The Centre released ₹6,195.08 crore to 14 States on Monday as the second equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

“This would provide [them] with additional resources during the COVID-19 crisis,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

The biggest chunk of the money will go to Kerala, which will get ₹1,276 crore. Himachal Pradesh will get ₹952 crore while Punjab will get ₹638 crore. Other States which will benefit are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, in a video conference with the Prime Minister, several Chief Ministers had expressed the need for more financial resources to be transferred to them to handle the pandemic.