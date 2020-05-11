National

Coronavirus | Centre releases ₹6,195.08 crore to 14 States

The biggest chunk of the money will go to Kerala.

The Centre released ₹6,195.08 crore to 14 States on Monday as the second equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

“This would provide [them] with additional resources during the COVID-19 crisis,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

The biggest chunk of the money will go to Kerala, which will get ₹1,276 crore. Himachal Pradesh will get ₹952 crore while Punjab will get ₹638 crore. Other States which will benefit are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, in a video conference with the Prime Minister, several Chief Ministers had expressed the need for more financial resources to be transferred to them to handle the pandemic.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | May 11, 2020 11:14:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-centre-releases-619508-crore-to-14-states/article31561056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY