Coronavirus | Centre ramps up production capacity of Remdesivir

New Delhi

21 April 2021 23:56 IST

Amid reports of shortage of antiviral drug Remdesivir, the Centre on Wednesday announced that the production capacity of Remdesivir injections is being ramped up from the current level of 38 lakh vials to 74 lakh vials per month.

It also said 20 additional manufacturing sites had been approved.

The Union Health Ministry, in coordination with the Department of Pharmaceuticals, has made an interim allocation of Remdesivir for 19 States and Union territories (UTs) for the period up to April 30, to further address reports of shortage of the drug in certain regions of the country and facilitate its smooth inter-State supply.

“Remdesivir being an investigational therapy drug given in acute and severe versions of COVID-19 where oxygen support is a must, this allocation pertains to 14 States/UTs, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, to which medical oxygen is allocated, and five other States where high volume of supplies is being observed,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Keeping in mind the sudden surge in demand for Remdesivir injections, the manufacturing capacity of domestic Remdesivir manufacturers has been ramped up, it said.

“All support is being extended to manufacturers by the government in this endeavour. Export of Remdesivir has also been prohibited on April 11 in order to shore up domestic supplies,” the Ministry said.

The allocation includes bulk purchases made by the States as well as supplies through private distribution channels.

Several States and UTs have reported acute shortage of Remdesivir and raised the issue with the Centre.

The Ministry said this initial allocation was dynamic and would be reviewed constantly in consultation with the States/UTs to ensure all needs could be met within the available supplies.