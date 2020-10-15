Coronavirus | Centre issues SOPs for cultural events

Provisions should be made for temperature scanning, the guidelines said.

NEW DELHI:

15 October 2020 22:49 IST

Nod for gatherings of over 100 persons in safe zones

The Ministry of Culture on Thursday issued detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to facilitate organisation of cultural events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SOPs are based on the Unlock 5.0 guidelines of the Union Home Ministry and have been finalised after taking into consideration the suggestions received from various stakeholders in the creative industry.

The Ministry clarified that cultural activities would continue to be prohibited inside containment zones. State and Union Territory governments may consider proposing additional measures as per their field assessment.

Advertising

Advertising

“These guidelines contain Standard Operating Procedures to be followed by the management of theatres and performance spaces, as well as the entertainment/creative agencies, artists and crew or any other persons who hire the auditoria or any other open/closed performance spaces, whether on payment or gratis,” it said.

The comprehensive guidelines have been issued for artistes and crew; management of green rooms; stage management; costume and make-up trials; sanitisation of venue, including stage, open area seating, etc.

The national directives for COVID-19 management, and relevant guidelines issued by the Ministries of Home Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, and the State/UT governments will have to be strictly complied with during all the activities and operations.

“COVID-19 pandemic has hit the cultural and creative economy all ever the world. However, cultural activities are slowly being resumed. In order to encourage those persons and agencies providing cultural services, as well as consumers of such services, it is important to lay down comprehensive guidelines for resumption of these cultural activities in India,” said the Ministry.

Unlock 4.0 guidelines had allowed social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, sports and religious functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside containment zones, from September 21, subject to strict adherence to protocols like social distancing and sanitisation.

The Unlock 5.0 guidelines allow congregations beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside the containment zones, after October 15, subject to certain restrictions.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning, and use of handwash or sanitiser, will be mandatory.

Any gathering in open spaces will be allowed keeping the size of the space or ground in view, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and handwash or sanitiser.

The State/UT governments will issue detailed SOPs to regulate such gatherings and strictly enforce the same, said the Ministry.