Coronavirus | Centre issues advisory on containment measures

It advocates strict management and control measures in surge areas

The Health Ministry on Sunday advised States and Union Territories on COVID-19 containment measures, including declaring entire cities or districts containment zones.

The Ministry suggested intensive action and local containment measures for districts with either 10% or more positivity in the last week or more than 60% occupancy of oxygen-supported or ICU beds.

“On account of a very high number of daily new cases being reported for the past few days, the Union government has expressed the urgent need for States to consider strict management and control measures in surge areas to bring the situation under control…The existing infrastructure may not be able to cope with this kind of surge, it has been stressed,” the Ministry said.

Among the actions suggested were local containment zones for 14 days. The areas that need containment zones could be cities, towns, parts of towns, districts headquarters, semi-urban localities, municipal wards and panchayat areas, it said.

“The virus transmits through the human host. It is imperative to understand that to contain the transmission, the strategies involve not just containing the virus but also the human host,” it said.

The advisory said only quarantining individuals or families would not help where there were clusters.

“In that case, containment zones with clear boundaries and stringent controls will be required to ensure that the infection does not spread outside,” it said.

Regulated movement of public transport would be allowed, however, it said. Night curfews on individuals, apart from for essential activities, should be placed, it said. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious or festival related activities should be banned.