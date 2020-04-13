Coronavirus | Centre issues advisory for senior citizens

The Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry on Monday issued an advisory to senior citizens about how to remain safe and care for their mental health during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ministry secretary R. Subrahmanyam wrote to chief secretaries of all States, asking them to publicise the advisory in all districts. India had 16 crore senior citizens, who were more vulnerable when it came to COVID-19, he said.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The advisory said senior citizens should stay at home, avoid visitors, but maintain one metre distance if necessary and remain active within the home, including light exercise and yoga. Senior citizens were advised not to visit hospitals for regular check-ups, instead using telemedicine if possible.

In order to maintain their mental well-being during the lockdown, seniors were advised to communicate with relatives and neighbours while maintaining social distancing, rediscovering old hobbies and accessing “reliable information”.The advisory stated seniors should not isolate themselves and confine themselves into their rooms, should not “follow sensational news or social media posts” and should not “spread or share any unverified news or information further”.