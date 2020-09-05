Coronavirus | Centre asks Maharashtra, Andhra, Karnataka to break chain of transmission

New Delhi:

05 September 2020 20:10 IST

‘Keep mortality below 1%; save lives along with efficient monitoring at various levels’

The Centre has asked Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to focus on undertaking aggressive measures to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission and to ensure that mortality is kept below 1%.

The States, on Saturday, have been advised to proactively ensure higher testing, effective clinical management to lower fatality, and save lives along with efficient monitoring at various levels.

“Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka account for about 46% of active cases reported nationally in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra alone accounts for 22% of all active cases reported in the last 24 hours,” said a release issued by the Ministry.

It added that these three States account for 52% of all COVID-19 deaths reported across the country in the last 24 hours with Maharashtra alone accounting for 35% of all deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

“In Maharashtra, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Satara and Palghar were highlighted on need for effective containment and contact tracing,” said the Ministry.

Districts — Prakasam and Chittoor in A.P., and Koppal, Mysuru, Davangere and Bellari in Karnataka — were highlighted as districts of concern.

According to the release in cumulative terms, five States account for more than 60% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra contributes maximum to the active case load amounting to almost 25%, followed by Andhra Pradesh (12.06%), Karnataka (11.71%), Uttar Pradesh (6.92%) and Tamil Nadu which stands at 6.10%.

Of these, the three States of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka account for nearly 49% of the active case and more than 57% of COVID-19 deaths.

“Of the total deaths in the country, 70% are recorded in just five States of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra alone accounts for 37.33% of the total deaths,” said the Ministry release.