Coronavirus | Central govt. allows use of smart phones for hospitalised COVID patients

NEW DELHI

02 August 2020 20:18 IST

India records highest-ever single-day recoveries of 51,255, says Health Ministry

The Central government has directed all States and UTs to allow the use of smartphones and tablet devices for COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalised to ensure that they are able to stay connected with their families for psychological support during treatment.

Coronavirus, August 2 updates

A senior health official said people have been advised not to panic if they get infected.

Advertising

Advertising

“Remember that most people get better. Practice self-isolation and take medications that are advised.”

On Sunday, the Health Ministry said India registered more than 51,000 recoveries in the last 24 hours. “51,225 patients cured and discharged, total recoveries have touched 11,45,629. With the highest-ever single-day increase in recovered patients in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has seen a high of 65.44%.”

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

It said the gap between the recoveries and the active cases has seen a steady rise.

The Ministry said that on June 10, for the first time, the number of recovered patients exceeded the active cases with a difference of 1,573 which has increased to 5,77,899 now.

State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

“The active cases are the actual case load for India and currently (5,67,730) account for 32.43% and all are under medical supervision either in hospitals or in home isolation.” India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate(CFR) at 2.13% as compared to the global average, it said.