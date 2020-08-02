Coronavirus | Central govt. allows use of smart phones for hospitalised COVID patients

The Central government has directed all States and UTs to allow the use of smartphones and tablet devices for COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalised to ensure that they are able to stay connected with their families for psychological support during treatment.
Coronavirus, August 2 updates
A senior health official said people have been advised not to panic if they get infected.
“Remember that most people get better. Practice self-isolation and take medications that are advised.”
On Sunday, the Health Ministry said India registered more than 51,000 recoveries in the last 24 hours. “51,225 patients cured and discharged, total recoveries have touched 11,45,629. With the highest-ever single-day increase in recovered patients in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has seen a high of 65.44%.”
Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India
It said the gap between the recoveries and the active cases has seen a steady rise.
The Ministry said that on June 10, for the first time, the number of recovered patients exceeded the active cases with a difference of 1,573 which has increased to 5,77,899 now.
State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates
“The active cases are the actual case load for India and currently (5,67,730) account for 32.43% and all are under medical supervision either in hospitals or in home isolation.” India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate(CFR) at 2.13% as compared to the global average, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath