Coronavirus: CEC, ECs to take 30% reduction in their basic salaries for one year

The Election Commission of India on Monday said that Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra had volunteered to take a 30% reduction in their basic salaries for one year in order to contribute to the efforts against COVID-19.

The announcement followed the government’s recent decision to cut MPs’ salaries by 30% through an ordinance as well as the decision of President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and all Governors to take reduced salaries.

The ECI said in a statement: “At present, the country, as the rest of the world, is grappling with COVID-19 pandemic. It is evident that the government along with other agencies is engaged in the mammoth task of controlling the spread of this pandemic and taking various measures to manage and minimise its impact on public health and the national economy.” The statement added that the government and civil society's efforts would require huge amount of resources, and that reducing the burden on the state exchequer would help.

“In view of the foregoing, the Commission has decided to contribute in the form of voluntary reduction of 30% in the basic salary paid by the ECI to the CEC, Mr. Arora, and ECs, Mr. Lavasa and Mr. Chandra, for a period of one year commencing April 1, 2020,” ECI said.