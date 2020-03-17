Coronavirus casts shadow on Bodoland council polls

The Assam government’s decision to restrict large gatherings as a precaution against the COVID-19 causing coronavirus may cast a shadow on the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled for April 4.

Most of the candidates have filed their nominations for the 40 seats straddling the four districts that comprise the BTC. The deadline for submitting papers is Wednesday and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 21.

People across the BTC, particularly in headquarters Kokrajhar and other towns, have raised concerns about the poll campaign and election rallies where hundreds of people come into close contact.

“We have not had any instructions,” said Pramod Boro, the president of the United People’s Party Liberal, which seeks to end the 17-year rule of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in the BTC. “So the election is on unless a decision is taken in view of the pandemic,” he added. Mr. Boro filed his nomination from the Tamulpur council seat on Monday.

A former ally of the Congress, the BPF has also been ruling Assam as one of two minor regional partners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2016.

“Our feedback is that there is no threat of the virus in the BTC areas, as people from outside are not involved in campaigns,” Assam’s Social Welfare Minister Pramila Rani Brahma told The Hindu. “There is no need to panic and impact the polls,” she added.

Ms. Brahma represents the BPF from the Kokrajhar East Assembly constituency and is one of the key campaigners of the party.

The Congress, however, contended that it would be foolish to think that the people of BTC were immune to the virus that has killed more than 6,000 people across the globe.

“Why was the decision to hold the polls taken in such a crisis,” asked State Congress general secretary Durga Das Boro. “I have told the State election authority that we should not take any chances against the pandemic,” he added.

The State Election Commission, which is conducting the council polls, said any decision on rescheduling the polls because of the pandemic would be taken by the State Governor, who is the constitutional head of areas under the Sixth Schedule.

The 8,871 sq km BTC falls under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi could not be contacted immediately, but a Raj Bhavan official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the matter (possible effect of the pandemic on the polls) would be discussed.

According to the existing schedule, the results of the BTC elections are set to be announced on April 8.

The term of the existing council expires on April 27.