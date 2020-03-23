National

Case filed against man for insulting Manipuri woman in Delhi

The man on a two-wheeler allegedly shouted ‘Corona’ and spat on her before driving away

The Delhi police has registered a case against an unknown person for outraging the modesty of a Manipuri woman in Mukherjee Nagar area of North West district on Sunday night.

Vijyanta Arya, DCP (North West), said that a man on a two-wheeler misbehaved with the woman when she was returning home after buying grocery from the local market. As she passed through a dark stretch, the man, who appeared to be in his early 50’s, shouted ‘Corona’ and spat on her before driving away, Ms. Arya said.

“The woman stays in a rented accommodation and has enrolled in a coaching centre. We are scanning the CCTV in the area to identify the man on white colour Scooty,” said Ms. Arya.

Ms. Arya added that a FIR has been registered under IPC Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) at Mukherjee Nagar police station.

