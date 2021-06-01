National

Coronavirus | By July or early August, will have enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate 1 crore people a day: Centre

Health worker administering Covishield vaccine, during COVID-19 vaccination program at BBMP head office, Bengaluru City University, in Bengaluru on June 01, 2021. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
PTI New Delhi 01 June 2021 18:41 IST
Updated: 01 June 2021 18:47 IST

It also said that mixing vaccines is not a protocol till further update and there is no change in the schedule of the two-dose Covishield and Covaxin vaccines

The Centre on Tuesday said that by July or early August, there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate one crore people a day.

It also said that mixing vaccines is not a protocol till further update and there is no change in the schedule of the two-dose Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Specifying norms for opening districts, the Centre said that the Covid positivity rate should be below 5% for a week, over 70% vulnerable population should be vaccinated and there should be community ownership to implement Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Advertising
Advertising

It said the positivity rate is less than five per cent in 344 districts and 30 states and UTs have reported a decline in active COVID-19 cases since the last week.

There has also been an almost 69 per cent decline in Covid cases since the peak recorded on May 7, the Centre said.

Comments
More In National
Read more...