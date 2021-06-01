National

Coronavirus | By July or early August, will have enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate 1 crore people a day: Centre

Health worker administering Covishield vaccine, during COVID-19 vaccination program at BBMP head office, Bengaluru City University, in Bengaluru on June 01, 2021.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Centre on Tuesday said that by July or early August, there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate one crore people a day.

It also said that mixing vaccines is not a protocol till further update and there is no change in the schedule of the two-dose Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Specifying norms for opening districts, the Centre said that the Covid positivity rate should be below 5% for a week, over 70% vulnerable population should be vaccinated and there should be community ownership to implement Covid-appropriate behaviour.

It said the positivity rate is less than five per cent in 344 districts and 30 states and UTs have reported a decline in active COVID-19 cases since the last week.

There has also been an almost 69 per cent decline in Covid cases since the peak recorded on May 7, the Centre said.


