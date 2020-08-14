Coronavirus | BJP MP Solanki tests positive

Bhopal

14 August 2020 05:46 IST

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Barwani district administration.

“We are going to hospitalise him, and trace his contacts of the past 10 days,” said district Chief Medical and Health Officer Anita Singare. Mr. Solanki, down with fever for a few days, is the second Rajya Sabha MP from the State after Jyotiraditya Scindia to have contracted the illness. Both were elected in June.

Previously, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State president V.D. Sharma and three Ministers had tested positive for the virus, along with several MLAs from both the Congress and the BJP. In view of the spiralling cases, Mr. Chouhan had banned political events till August 14.

Advertising

Advertising