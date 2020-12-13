Coronavirus | BJP chief J.P. Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI

Mr. Nadda said his health was fine and he was following home isolation guidelines on the advice of doctors.

BJP president J.P. Nadda on December 13 said he had tested positive for COVID-19, and was isolating at home on doctors’ advice.

Mr. Nadda said in a tweet that he got tested after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. He said his health was fine and he was following home isolation guidelines on the advice of doctors. He asked those who had been in contact with him in the past few days to isolate and get checked.

Mr. Nadda had been in West Bengal this past week to interact with party workers ahead of the State Assembly elections in 2021. The BJP had alleged that Trinamool Congress workers had pelted stones on Mr. Nadda's convoy while he was travelling in the State on December 10.

