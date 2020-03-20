Coronavirus | Bank unions defer March 27 strike call

NEW DELHI

The protest was against the government’s plan to merge 10 public sector banks and privatise IDBI Bank

The All-India Bank Employees’ Association and the All-India Bank Officers’ Association on Thursday deferred their call for strike on March 27 against the government’s plan to merge 10 public sector banks and privatise IDBI Bank, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Looking to the increasing health risk and alert on account of COVID-19 and taking cognisance of the Prime Minister’s broadcast to the nation tonight [on Thursday] on this issue, and the need to stand with the people at large in this hour of national health threat scenario, and the panic and fear prevailing amongst the people, it was felt desirable to review our strike call, and hence it has been decided to defer our proposed all-India bank strike on March 27,” the associations said in a statement.

They have also cancelled all other protests that have been planned leading up to the strike.