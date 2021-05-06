Coronavirus | Bangladesh gifts India 10,000 Remdesivir vials

NEW DELHI

Bangladesh on Thursday handed over 10,000 vials of Remdesivir injection to an Indian government representative. The consignment of Remdesivir that is used for treating serious patients of COVID-19 infection was handed over by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata at the Indian border port of Petrapole, a press release from the Government of Bangladesh said.

The supply of the medicine took place days after the Ministry of External Affairs announced that India had been offered essential drugs and other necessary items by Dhaka to fight the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a part of the ongoing international mobilisation to help India overcome the spike in the infection.

The doses of Remdesivir were produced by Beximco, one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies of Bangladesh, which also partners the Serum Institute of India to provide Covishield vaccine to Bangladesh. A press release from the Government of Bangladesh infomed that the consignment was sent to India following an instruction from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

This was the first part of the medical assistance from Bangladesh for COVID-hit India. This is likely to be followed by a large number of Vitamin C, D, Zinc supplements, N95 masks and possibly other critically needed medicines for the treatment of the COVID-19 affected.

Bangladesh is also dealing with COVID-19 and witnessed 41 deaths during Thursday. Available estimates suggest that cases are declining in the country.