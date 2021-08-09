Coronavirus live updates | COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till August 16

09 August 2021 09:09 IST

The decision to impose weekend curfew in Mysuru had evoked an angry response from various trade and business organisations, who claimed that the lockdown would seriously affect their and their employees sources of livelihood. The weekend curfew imposed in Mysuru along with seven other districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra began at 9 p.m. on August 6 and ended at 5 a.m. on August 9.

Citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can now get their vaccination certificate through WhatsApp within seconds, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office said on August 8.

Covishield-Covaxin mix gives better protection, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

KARNATAKA

Schools, parents in a tussle over fee structure

School managements and parents are involved in a tussle over the fee structure for the 2021–22 academic year. While school managements are charging a higher fee when compared with that collected in the year when the pandemic hit, parents say they are finding it difficult to pay as they have faced salary cuts or financial losses during the second wave of COVID-19.

In the 2020–21 academic year, the State government issued an order stating that schools can charge 70% of the tuition fee charged for the academic year before the COVID-19 outbreak. They had stated that no other fee can be charged under any other subheads.

DELHI

Class 10 to 12 students in Delhi can visit schools from August 9 for admission, board practicals

The Delhi government on August 8 allowed students of class 10 to 12 to visit schools from August 9 for work related to admission and practical activities for board exam, and also said that health checkup camps situated on school campuses can resume.

Through an order issued on August 8 evening, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also permitted the opening of weekly markets across the city from Monday with a rider that the vendors and visitors shall follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The DDMA, however, specified that schools, coaching centres and colleges will remain closed for teaching purposes.

CHINA

Beijing bans people travelling from high risk COVID-19 Chinese provinces

China's capital city on Sunday stepped up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases by virtually banning people from travelling to Beijing from provinces with the high COVID-19 transmission rates.

To further reinforce the shield against the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing has rolled out a range of measures to strengthen the management of personnel returning from regions with relatively high virus transmission rates, including imposing restrictions on their purchase of railway tickets and air services, state-run Global Times reported.

MAHARASHTRA

Fully vaccinated Mumbaikars can travel in local trains from August 15: CM

Fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on August 8.

Speaking in a live webcast, he also said that his government was considering to grant relaxations to shops, malls, restaurants and places of religious worship, and a decision would be taken following a meeting of the coronavirus task force on August 9.

"Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel on local trains from August 15. Those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine can apply on a specially-created app to get a special railway pass and they can collect it from the local ward offices," he said, adding that those who do not have smartphones, can obtain the pass offline.

ODISHA

Odisha relaxes weekend shutdown timings in 3 towns for Independence Day

The Odisha government has relaxed weekend shutdown in three towns for a few hours for celebrating Independence Day. A notification issued by the chief secretary on August 6 said the weekend shutdown imposed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri towns will be relaxed up to 11.00 AM on August 15 to allow citizens to hoist the National Flag at their premises.

Earlier, the government had imposed a shutdown during weekends in the three towns for the entire month of August to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In the three towns, not more than ten people will be allowed to assemble at any place for participating in the Independence Day celebrations, the notification said.

NATIONAL

Covid vaccination certificate now available through WhatsApp

Citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can now get their vaccination certificate through WhatsApp within seconds, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office said on August 8.

Presently, people have to download their vaccination certificates by logging into the CoWin portal.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," Mandaviya's office tweeted.

GOA

Curfew extended till August 16

The Goa government on August 8 extended the ongoing coronavirus-induced curfew in the State till August 16.

The curfew was supposed to end on August 9 as per the previous order.

In the order issued on August 6, the State administration said that the curfew will continue to remain in force till 7 am on August 16. A detailed order, however, is awaited.

The State government had earlier opened a majority of activities in the State with several curbs in place, but casinos are yet to be opened.