Coronavirus live updates | U.K. eases travel restrictions for India

China announces a provision of 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of the year

Shops in Kerala malls have been permitted to open from August 11 on the same conditions stipulated for other outlets and after making all precautionary arrangements, the government said on August 7.

Thousands of people marched in Paris and other French cities on August 7 during a fourth consecutive week of protests against the COVID-19 health passes that everyone in the country will need shortly to enter cafes, trains and other venues.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

NATIONAL

In U-turn, Centre denies existence of panel to oversee supply of medical oxygen

The Centre has denied the very existence of a committee set up to oversee medical oxygen supply during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The statement comes just two weeks after it argued strenuously before the Central Information Commission (CIC) against disclosing information about this committee on the grounds of strategic interests, commercial confidences, intellectual property and Cabinet papers.

Last week, the CIC slammed the government’s rationale for a blanket denial of information as “far-fetched” and “unjustified”, and directed a response within 10 days.

Now, the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) says the committee does not even exist. On Friday, he claimed an “inadvertent error” due to an earlier “misreading” of the RTI application.

NATIONAL

India records 39,070 new cases

With 39,070 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,19,34,455, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,862 with 491 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on August 8.

The active cases have declined to 4,06,822 and comprise 1.27% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

UNITED KINGDOM

U.K. eases travel restrictions for India

The U.K. on August 8 eased travel restrictions for India by moving the country from its "red" to "amber" list, which means fully vaccinated Indian passengers will no longer be subjected to a compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine on their arrival in Britain.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has confirmed that all arrivals from India who have been vaccinated in India, which is on the amber list as at 4 am local time on August 8, are required to isolate at home or their designated location mentioned on the compulsory locator form.

While the requirement for a compulsory 10-day self-isolation in a government-approved facility at an additional cost of 1,750 pounds per head will no longer apply, only travellers vaccinated in the U.K. or Europe would qualify for an exemption of the home quarantine requirement.

TAMIL NADU

Many eateries stay open beyond permitted time in Chennai

While the COVID-19 restrictions stipulate that eateries can function only till 9 p.m., a number of them flout the rules by remaining open well beyond the deadline.

A visit by The Hindu showed that while a majority of eateries and all other shops closed at 9 p.m., a good number of them, particularly the small ones in interior roads and lanes, served customers till 11.30 p.m.

A few of the big restaurants on Anna Salai and Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Road also remained open till late.

The violations were not observed across the city, including in Arumbakkam, Anna Nagar and Teynampet.

FRANCE

Opponents of virus certificates protest for 4th week

Thousands of people marched in Paris and other French cities Saturday during a fourth consecutive week of protests against the COVID-19 health passes that everyone in the country will need shortly to enter cafes, trains and other venues.

The demonstrations came two days after France's Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed to enter.

Starting Monday, the pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people.

KERALA

Shops in malls in Kerala to open from August 11: Govt

Shops in malls have been permitted to open from August 11 on the same conditions stipulated for other outlets and after making all precautionary arrangements, the Kerala government said on August 7.

In an order issued by the Disaster Management department of the state, persons have to be deployed at all entry points of malls to ensure COVID-19 protocols, like wearing of masks, use of hand sanitisers, temperature checks and social distancing, and other conditions are strictly followed before people enter the shops.

The present order is in addition to the one issued on August 4 permitting opening of shops, markets, banks, offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces and other establishments six days in a week from Monday to Saturday.