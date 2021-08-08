Coronavirus live updates | Seroprevalence, single dose vaccination influencing COVID-19 case rates

Shops in Kerala malls have been permitted to open from August 11 on the same conditions stipulated for other outlets and after making all precautionary arrangements, the government said on August 7.

TAMIL NADU

Many eateries stay open beyond permitted time in Chennai

While the COVID-19 restrictions stipulate that eateries can function only till 9 p.m., a number of them flout the rules by remaining open well beyond the deadline.

A visit by The Hindu showed that while a majority of eateries and all other shops closed at 9 p.m., a good number of them, particularly the small ones in interior roads and lanes, served customers till 11.30 p.m.

A few of the big restaurants on Anna Salai and Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Road also remained open till late.

The violations were not observed across the city, including in Arumbakkam, Anna Nagar and Teynampet.

FRANCE

Opponents of virus certificates protest for 4th week

Thousands of people marched in Paris and other French cities Saturday during a fourth consecutive week of protests against the COVID-19 health passes that everyone in the country will need shortly to enter cafes, trains and other venues.

The demonstrations came two days after France's Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed to enter.

Starting Monday, the pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people.

KERALA

Shops in malls in Kerala to open from August 11: Govt

Shops in malls have been permitted to open from August 11 on the same conditions stipulated for other outlets and after making all precautionary arrangements, the Kerala government said on August 7.

In an order issued by the Disaster Management department of the state, persons have to be deployed at all entry points of malls to ensure COVID-19 protocols, like wearing of masks, use of hand sanitisers, temperature checks and social distancing, and other conditions are strictly followed before people enter the shops.

The present order is in addition to the one issued on August 4 permitting opening of shops, markets, banks, offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces and other establishments six days in a week from Monday to Saturday.