Coronavirus live updates | Physical hearings in Gujarat HC to begin from August 17

07 August 2021 08:22 IST

The Union Health Ministry said the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 50 crore with more than 43.29 lakh doses given on August 6

The Mizoram government on August 6 decided to lift complete lockdown from Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas to enable resumption of economic activities.

Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has warned that more people will come down with COVID-19 as the trade and financial hub opens up its economy and moves towards treating the virus as an endemic.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

UNITED STATES

U.S. gave only 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to India, need to do more: Krishnamoorthi

The United States has so far allocated only 7.5 million doses of Covid vaccines to India, which is not enough, a top Indian-American Congressman said while urging the Biden Administration to do more.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said this after securing the support of 116 members of the Congress on his ongoing effort to expand U.S. global vaccine aid programmes to India and other nations.

His statement has come on a day when the White House said it is “eager” to continue partnership with India in the fight against coronavirus and wants to provide assistance, including vaccines.

MIZORAM

Mizoram to lift complete lockdown from Aizawl Municipal Corporation areas

The Mizoram government August 6 decided to lift complete lockdown from Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas to enable resumption of economic activities, an official statement said.

Though total lockdown is crucial for curtailing the rising COVID-19 cases, a further extension is “unthinkable because it severely affected the state’s economy and livelihood of the poor”, it said.

The complete lockdown which was imposed in AMC areas since July 18 is scheduled to be lifted on August 7.

Gujarat

Gujarat HC: Physical hearings to begin from August 17

After a gap of around one-and-half years, the Gujarat High Court will resume physical hearings from August 17.

Physical hearings stopped on March 20 last year, a day after the state reported its first two cases, with virtual hearings beginning as an interim solution sometime later.

A circular issued by the court registry on August 6 said the decision to resume physical functioning from August 17 was taken by Chief Justice Vikram Nath, after deliberation with the HC's Standing Committee, in view of the drop in COVID-19 cases in the state.

RUSSIA

Russia sees mortality hike in July amid surge in infections

Russia saw mortality rise at a faster pace last month amid a surge in coronavirus infections, a senior official said August 6.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the government's coronavirus task force, told the Tass news agency that Russia saw a 17.9% increase in mortality in July, year-on-year. She attributed the rise to swelling COVID-19 infections blamed on the more contagious delta variant.

In June, mortality rose by 14.1 over June 2020, according to the Rosstat state statistics agency.