Coronavirus live updates | West Bengal mulling reopening schools after Durga Pooja

06 August 2021 10:13 IST

Union Health Ministry has said that more than 2.69 crore COVID-19 vaccine still available

Novavax seeks OK for COVID-19 vaccine in needy countries first. Vaccine maker Novavax announced on August 5 it has asked regulators in India, Indonesia and the Philippines to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine -- offering its shot to some low-income countries before rich ones with ample supplies.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that 4,715 bedridden persons had registered for the COVID-19 home vaccination programme and 602 had been vaccinated.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

TAMIL NADU

K Thalavaipuram becomes first village to achieve 100% vaccination

K Thalavaipuram has become the first village in Thoothukudi district, to achieve 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19.

"K Thalavaipuram has become the first village in Thoothukudi district to achieve 100 per cent vaccination. Our strategy is to vaccinate all persons above 18 in at least one village in all 12 blocks, projecting them as model villages to motivate people." Senthil Raj, District Commissioner of Thoothukudi told ANI

"We are planning to vaccinate the entire fishermen community in the district before August 15. There are about 18,000 fishermen here", he added.

INTERNATIONAL

China records highest daily count in current outbreak

With 124 new confirmed cases, an increase of 85 from the previous day, China reported its highest daily count for new coronavirus cases in its current outbreak. 80 of these cases were locally transmitted, while no new deaths were reported.

MAHARASHTRA

602 bedridden vaccinated at home, BMC tells HC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that 4,715 bedridden persons had registered for the COVID-19 home vaccination programme and 602 had been vaccinated.

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare appearing for the BMC told a Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni that only a fitness certificate was left to be given to those vaccinated.

Read more

INTERNATIONAL

Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until August 22

Vietnam's capital city, Hanoi, has decided to extend its coronavirus restrictions for another 15 days until August 22, the state Vietnam News Agency reported on Friday, following the discovery of new clusters of infections in the city over recent days.

NATIONAL

India records 44,643 new cases in last 24 hours

India saw a single day rise of 44,643 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,18,56,757, while the active cases increased to 4,14,159, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on August 6.

With 464 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 4,26,754.

The active cases constitute 1.30% of the total cases, as the recovery rate touched 97.36% at 9:10 am.