Coronavirus live updates | West Bengal mulling reopening schools after Durga Pooja

Novavax seeks OK for COVID-19 vaccine in needy countries first. Vaccine maker Novavax announced on August 5 it has asked regulators in India, Indonesia and the Philippines to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine -- offering its shot to some low-income countries before rich ones with ample supplies.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that 4,715 bedridden persons had registered for the COVID-19 home vaccination programme and 602 had been vaccinated.

India records 44,643 new cases in last 24 hours

India saw a single day rise of 44,643 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,18,56,757, while the active cases increased to 4,14,159, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on August 6.

With 464 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 4,26,754.

The active cases constitute 1.30% of the total cases, as the recovery rate touched 97.36% at 9:10 am.