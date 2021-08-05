Coronavirus live updates |India records 42,982 new cases

05 August 2021 10:06 IST

Fully vaccinated passengers from India will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine in the U.K.

DK district administration to shift patients to care centres. The BBMP launches sero survey in Bengaluru.

Over 39,600 may have missed second Covaxin dose in Chennai.

Advertising

Advertising

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

TAMIL NADU

Over 39,600 may have missed second Covaxin dose in Chennai

Despite targeted efforts from the Greater Chennai Corporation, vaccination data for the city showed that close to 40,000 people may have missed their second dose of Covaxin within the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-advised window of a maximum of six weeks.

However, Corporation officials said the actual numbers were likely to be far lower as there could be duplication and other such technical issues in the data available on the CoWIN portal.

According to data available on vaccine doses administered through government-run centres till August 2, a total of 4,69,225 people have received their first dose of Covaxin and 3,32,254 had received the second.

Read more

KARNATAKA

BBMP launches sero survey

Bengaluru city’s civic body has launched a sero survey, which will be completed in the next one week to understand the prevalence of the virus, its severity, and resistance among citizens. Based on the results of the survey, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will lay out rules and restrictions in the coming days to prevent the spread of the virus in the city.

A total of 2,000 people will be surveyed under the exercise. Out of them, 30% will be under 18 years of age, 50% will be above 18 years, and 20% above 45 years. To also understand the impact of vaccines, blood samples of 1,000 vaccinated individuals and 1,000 non-vaccinated individuals will be collected, to determine the amount of antibodies present, BBMP officials said.

Read more

INTERNATIONAL

US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travellers

The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said August 4.

The requirement would come as part of the administration's phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country. No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel.

Eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

NATIONAL

India records 42,982 new cases

India saw a single day rise of 42,982 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,18,12,114, while the active cases increased to 4,11,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on August 5.

The death toll climbed to 4,26,290 with 533 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.29% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 723 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

INTERNATIONAL

Covaxin receives GMP certificate from Hungary: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance certificate from Hungary, the vaccine maker said on August 5 in a tweet.

"Another milestone in our account as COVAXIN receives GMP certificate from Hungary. This marks the 1st EUDRAGDMP compliance certificate received by Bharat Biotech from European regulatories," the tweet said.

The approval received is from the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary certifying the GMP for the manufacture of Covaxin, a note posted on twitter said.

INTERNATIONAL

Travel curbs: U.K. moves India from 'red' to 'amber list'

Fully vaccinated passengers from India will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine as the U.K. moved the country from its "red" to "amber" list.

Under Britain’s traffic light system for international travel, returning from amber list countries means a 10-day quarantining at home.

The change, announced by the Department for Transport, comes into effect from 4 am local time on Sunday.

Read more