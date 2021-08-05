Coronavirus live updates |India records 42,982 new cases

DK district administration to shift patients to care centres. The BBMP launches sero survey in Bengaluru.

Over 39,600 may have missed second Covaxin dose in Chennai.

NATIONAL

India records 42,982 new cases

India saw a single day rise of 42,982 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,18,12,114, while the active cases increased to 4,11,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on August 5.

The death toll climbed to 4,26,290 with 533 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.29% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 723 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

INTERNATIONAL

Covaxin receives GMP certificate from Hungary: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance certificate from Hungary, the vaccine maker said on August 5 in a tweet.

"Another milestone in our account as COVAXIN receives GMP certificate from Hungary. This marks the 1st EUDRAGDMP compliance certificate received by Bharat Biotech from European regulatories," the tweet said.

The approval received is from the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary certifying the GMP for the manufacture of Covaxin, a note posted on twitter said.

Travel curbs: U.K. moves India from 'red' to 'amber list'

Fully vaccinated passengers from India will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine as the U.K. moved the country from its "red" to "amber" list.

Under Britain’s traffic light system for international travel, returning from amber list countries means a 10-day quarantining at home.

The change, announced by the Department for Transport, comes into effect from 4 am local time on Sunday.

