Coronavirus live updates | COVID-19 Rapid Response Centre opens at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital

26 August 2021 09:00 IST

New Zealand has reported 68 new community cases of the coronavirus.

New Zealand has reported 68 new community cases of the coronavirus, the largest daily increase since April of last year as an outbreak of the delta variant continues to grow.

The government put the nation into a strict lockdown last week as it tries to stamp out the outbreak, which has grown to a total of 277 infections.

Here are the latest updates:

International

COVID hospitalisations surge in Washington state

Washington state health officials said the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients is doubling every 18 to 19 days in the state.

Dr Umair Shah, the state secretary of health, said on August 26 that the surge driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus has “stressed, stretched and strained” hospital resources across the state. - PTI

Karnataka

Karnataka reports 1,224 new cases, 22 deaths

Karnataka on August 25 reported 1,224 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,42,250. Bengaluru Urban reported 309 cases and three deaths on Wednesday.

With 22 deaths, the toll rose to 37,206. This is apart from 22 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

Karnataka

Karnataka plans to vaccinate over 6 lakh people daily

Karnataka, which stands sixth in the country in terms of vaccine doses administered so far, plans to ramp up the drive to achieve its target of covering the entire 4.97 crore adult population by December end.

To meet this target, the State needs to inoculate over five lakh people daily, which translates to supply of at least 1.5 crore doses every month as against the average 60,000 doses received monthly now.

Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: State registers 16 deaths, 1,601 cases in a day

The State reported 16 new deaths due to COVID and 1,601 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

The single-day infection was highest in the past 12 days, and the single-day toll was highest in the past 10 days. The number of samples tested in the past day was also the highest in 12 days.

Andhra Pradesh

Impose fine on those violating COVID-19 norms: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to impose fine on commercial and other establishments violating the COVID-19 norms and strictly enforce the restrictions in general to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Addressing the District Collectors and SPs during a video-conference on ‘Spandana’ on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said though the number of COVID-19 cases plateaued and the recovery rate vastly improved, the officials should not be complacent in dealing with the disease as a third wave was said to be round the corner.

Bihar

Bihar further eases COVID restrictions

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced further easing of COVID-19 restrictions after a review meeting with officials. He, however, cautioned people to take necessary precautions in view of the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic.

With Unlock-6 coming into effect in Bihar on August 26, all shops, establishments, shopping malls, parks, gardens and religious places will function normally. “Permission of the district administration will be needed to organise political, social, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious functions or gatherings. COVID-19 guidelines are to be strictly complied with,” tweeted Mr. Kumar.

Telangana

Private schools struggle to prevail over pandemic

The countdown to school reopening has begun. On September 1, schools across the State are set to throw open their doors to students, teachers and administrative staff, but that’s not the only reason why the date is significant. The day will also show how several private schools in Hyderabad and other urban centres of the State survived the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telangana had 11,688 private schools in 2019-20. Now, the number has shrunk to 10,819, showing a decline of 869 private schools. School managements that have survived the lockdown spread over two academic sessions are keen about the reopening and return to normalcy.

Tamil Nadu

Schools, colleges with COVID Care Centres allowed to function: Collector

Schools and colleges with COVID Care Centres or triage centres shall also start functioning from September 1, Collector G.S. Sameeran said here on Wednesday.

In a direction to the Coimbatore Corporation, Chief Education Officer and other officials, he said the managements should, however, disinfect the hostel or classrooms used for treating COVID-19 positive persons and then close those rooms.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s active tally goes up again as cases surpass recoveries

After a sustained recovery spree for more than a week, Maharashtra’s active cases rose again with the State reporting 5,031 new COVID-19 cases against just 4,380 patients being discharged. The active case tally has climbed to 50,183.

A spike of 212 deaths pushed the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,36,571. The case fatality rate went up to 2.12%. The total cases have reached 64,37,680 while the cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,47,414 with the recovery rate standing at 97.04%.

Delhi

COVID-19 Rapid Response Centre opens at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital

Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a ‘COVID-19 rapid response centre’ at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Wednesday.

The centre will offer immediate treatment to patients upon arrival without waiting for admission.

As the city is preparing for a possible third wave, the Minister said more such centres will be opened to ensure efficient emergency response.

The centre has been divided into two areas: a seven-bed triage area and a 23-bed ICU. All beds have multipara monitors with critical care equipment like ventilators, BIPAP machines, HFNC and crash carts, an official said.

International

New Zealand has biggest case day in over a year

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on August 26 that she is confident the lockdown is working and new cases will soon begin to drop.

