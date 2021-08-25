Coronavirus live updates | Active cases increase to 3,22,327

25 August 2021 09:33 IST

An increase of 2,776 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India logged 37,593 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased marginally to 3,22,327, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on August 25.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Tamil Nadu

Vellore Collector flags off awareness rally on COVID-19

With the rising COVID-19 cases in the district, a rally to create awareness of the infection was flagged off by Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian near the Corporation office in Vellore on Tuesday.

The rally, which was jointly organised by the Vellore Corporation and all combined Rotary Districts in Vellore, witnessed more than 30 cars, mostly by residents in the city.

Tamil Nadu

Fresh cases fall below 1,600 in Tamil Nadu

Fresh COVID-19 infections dipped further to 1,585 in Tamil Nadu on August 24. Three districts — Coimbatore, Chennai and Erode — recorded 100-plus cases, while 17 saw fewer than 20 infections each, the least being in Ramanathapuram, that logged two cases.

In Coimbatore, 190 people tested positive, followed by Chennai with 165 cases and Erode with 138. Thanjavur recorded 98 cases, while Chengalpattu saw 92 and Salem 79. There were 69 cases in Cuddalore, 65 in Tiruppur and 60 in Tiruvallur.

National

Active cases increase to 3,22,327

The total tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 3,25,12,366 and the death toll climbed to 4,35,758 with 648 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.99% of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.67 %, the ministry said.

Andhra Pradesh

15 new deaths, over 1,200 new cases reported in State

COVID-19 claimed 15 lives in the State in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. During the same period, 1,248 new infections were reported, while 1,715 patients recovered. The cumulative tally increased to 20,04,590 and the death toll reached 13,750.

The total recoveries increased to 19,77,163 and the recovery rate was at 98.63%.

The daily positivity rate of the 58,890 samples tested in the past day was 2.12% while the overall positivity rate of 2.61 crore samples tested was 7.65%.

Delhi

All positive samples of COVID to go for genome sequencing

In a first of its kind move in the city, the Delhi government has asked districts to send all positive samples of COVID-19 for genome sequencing, said officials.

On August 18, The Hindu had reported that there was a 93% fall in the number of samples for which COVID-19 genome sequencing was done in June, compared to April. The current decision was taken by the government on the same day.

Tamil Nadu

Amirthi zoo to welcome visitors from today, Yelagiri set to reopen on Sunday

Tourists hotspots along the Eastern Ghats on Jawadhu Hills, especially the Amirthi Zoological Park on the Vellore-Tiruvannamalai border and Yelagiri in the neighbouring Tirupattur district, are set to reopen this week. The Amirthi zoo will be opened for visitors from Wednesday whereas, Yelagiri will be open from Sunday after the renovation of facilities.

This comes after the State government gave its nod to reopen tourist spots after putting in place necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safety of visitors.

Telangana

Collector tells authorities to get ready to open schools

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao has called upon officials to get ready to open schools from September 1 and make arrangements in that direction.

In a teleconference with officials on August 24, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that the Telangana government has decided to reopen educational institutes from September 1 and hence the classrooms and anganwadi centres need to be sanitised for use by the students.

The officials were asked to clean the premises of schools where bushes and green grass developed and clear the water pits if any.

Tamil Nadu

1 death, 73 new cases reported in U.T.

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 73 new cases and 103 recoveries on Tuesday.

Karaikal recorded the fatality taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,809.

The test positivity rate was 2.33%, case fatality rate 1.47% and recovery rate 97.91%. The active cases stood at 765 with 162 persons getting treated in hospitals and 603 persons in home isolation. The Union Territory recorded an aggregate of 1,23,007 cases against 1,20,433 patients recovered.

Kerala

Relaxed curbs prove costly as cases spike

The lessening of the curbs that were necessitated by the pandemic and the growing rush in public places during the recent festivities have seemingly begun to reflect on the COVID-19 caseload in Thiruvananthapuram district.

On a day when its test positivity rate shot up to 12.9%, the district authorities have gone to the extent of urging festival-goers to get themselves tested. As many as 1,435 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday to register the highest single-day spike since June 30.

Tamil Nadu

‘55 round-the-clock vaccination centres’

Round-the-clock COVID-19 vaccination centres are functioning at 55 places at government medical college hospitals and government hospitals in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

After inaugurating a 24X7 vaccination centre at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on August 24, he said 2.87 crore people had so far been inoculated. “On Monday, we vaccinated a record 4,88,000 people in a day. We hope the number crosses five lakh today [Tuesday]. We have eight lakh doses of vaccines in hand, and are expecting to receive another five lakh from the Union government pool today,” he told reporters.

Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam district gearing up to handle third wave: Collector

Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar has said that the district administration is geared to handle the possible third wave of COVID-19 by taking a series of measures to handle the crisis.

He said that treatment for children will be a big challenge as medical and health experts anticipated the pandemic’s affect on children in third wave.

Mr. Shrikesh told The Hindu here that an exclusive children ward with 25 beds was being readied in the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

"We have given notification for the appointment of 22 paediatricians whose services are needed for other parts of the district also. Apart from children, the administration is now capable of providing hassle-free medical aid quickly to elderly people also with the availability of sufficient quantity of oxygen both in government and private hospitals. We could make the private hospitals to improve the infrastructure for keeping more medical oxygen which may help other patients too," he added.

Kerala

Post Onam, new COVID-19 cases mark a big jump in Kerala

An increase in COVID-19 testing in Kerala, post Onam festivities, has resulted in a huge jump in new cases in the State, setting the test positivity rate (TPR) soaring.

Kerala reported 24,296 new cases of COVID-19 on August 24, a significantly higher number than that of the previous days, when 1,34,706 samples were tested over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in testing, TPR is soaring, registering 18.04% on August 24.

Andhra Pradesh

Virus claims 4 more lives in South Coastal A.P.

Four more persons succumbed to coronavirus in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on August 24 taking the death toll in the region 2,028.

Two persons each died in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts. Of the total, SPSR Nellore district has accounted for 990 deaths and Prakasam for 1,038 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh

Attendance at schools below 50% as COVID fears remain

Though schools in the State have reopened after a gap of 17 months, attendance is hovering below 50% at most institutions as parents continue to worry about a third wave of COVID-19 which experts say will mainly target children.

The State government issued orders for reopening of government schools from August 16. Private schools and institutions began functioning from August 23 across the State.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s fresh cases exceed recoveries; 119 fatalities reported

After a steady recovery spree, Maharashtra’s case surge marginally outweighed the number of patients discharged on Tuesday, with 4,355 new COVID-19 cases being reported against 4,240 recoveries. The active case tally reached 49,752.

As many as 119 deaths pushed the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,36,355. The case fatality rate stands at 2.11%.

The total cases have reached 64,34,649 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,43,034 with the recovery rate standing at 96.93%.

