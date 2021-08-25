Coronavirus live updates|Attendance at schools below 50% as COVID fears remain

Though schools in Andhra Pradesh have reopened after a gap of 17 months, attendance is hovering below 50% at most institutions as parents continue to worry about a third wave of COVID-19 which experts say will mainly target children.

Andhra Pradesh

Virus claims 4 more lives in South Coastal A.P.

Four more persons succumbed to coronavirus in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on August 24 taking the death toll in the region 2,028.

Two persons each died in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts. Of the total, SPSR Nellore district has accounted for 990 deaths and Prakasam for 1,038 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh

Attendance at schools below 50% as COVID fears remain

Though schools in the State have reopened after a gap of 17 months, attendance is hovering below 50% at most institutions as parents continue to worry about a third wave of COVID-19 which experts say will mainly target children.

The State government issued orders for reopening of government schools from August 16. Private schools and institutions began functioning from August 23 across the State.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s fresh cases exceed recoveries; 119 fatalities reported

After a steady recovery spree, Maharashtra’s case surge marginally outweighed the number of patients discharged on Tuesday, with 4,355 new COVID-19 cases being reported against 4,240 recoveries. The active case tally reached 49,752.

As many as 119 deaths pushed the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,36,355. The case fatality rate stands at 2.11%.

The total cases have reached 64,34,649 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,43,034 with the recovery rate standing at 96.93%.

