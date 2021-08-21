Coronavirus live updates|‘Long COVID’ among challenges faced by elderly during pandemic

Elderly people affected with Covid 19 ended up being in a long Covid situation, where a person who has contracted COVID-19 is cured of the infection, but continues to experience its symptoms for weeks or even months.

Dr. Choudhary urged the elderly to not take long COVID-19 lightly and said one should reach out to a family physician or the nearest medical facility as they already have other problems, low immunity and even chronic diseases.

Delhi

Panel on oxygen-scarcity deaths rejected by Centre again: Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on August 20, locked horns with Raj Niwas and the Delhi BJP over oxygen-scarcity deaths in the national capital during the second wave of COVID-19.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Centre had yet again rejected the high-level committee of medical experts set up by the Delhi government to get to the bottom of the matter.

Tamil Nadu

Government Railway Police launches major awareness campaign on COVID-19

The Government Railway Police(GRP) has launched COVID-19 awareness campaigns throughout the State. This campaign has been conducted as the number of passengers using trains and railway stations has been steadily increasing and continuous sensitising the passengers to the need to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, said the railway police officers.

Passengers will be sensitised to need for continuing vigil against spread of SARS CoV-2. Masks, juice packets, sanitisers and awareness pamphlets were distributed to the passengers and station users. The passengers were advised on aspects of proper conduct during rail travel, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, practice of frequent hand sanitization and taking vaccination on schedule, to combat spread of COVID-19.

Karnataka

Why Karnataka’s second wave is dragging on for long

Although the second wave of COVID-19 in Karnataka has had a rapid ascent and descent, the number of new cases has remained steady within 1,800 since the beginning of this month.

Public health experts, who said the second wave is not yet over and is dragging on for a longer period, attributed it to the spillover of cases from the border districts. The surge of cases in some neighbouring States, especially in Kerala, is a major factor that is adding to the high number of cases in the border districts.

In fact, over 55% of the new cases on August 20, are from the five border districts — Dakshina Kannada (341), Hassan (101), Udupi (76), Mysuru (87) and Kodagu (95). The trend has been similar since the beginning of this month.

Karnataka

‘Long COVID’ among challenges faced by elderly during pandemic

Doctors term ‘long COVID’ as a situation where a person who has contracted COVID-19 is cured of the infection, but continues to experience its symptoms for weeks or even months.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sweta Choudhary, head, medical products and services, Nightingales Home Health Services, said though COVID-19 affects all age groups, typically, most people have mild illness, some moderate, while a small percentage are critically ill.

“Generally, the symptoms resolve in three to six weeks. But some take months, which is called long COVID. They are not still infected, but experience distressing symptoms of the virus. Most common symptoms are fatigue, long-term weakness, joint pain, chest pain, lower grade cough, muscle weakness, brain fog, depression and anxiety, among others, she added.

Karnataka

Compulsory COVID-19 test for residents in containment zones in Udupi

The Udupi district administration will henceforth consider all persons residing in containment zones as primary contacts and will subject them to undergo COVID-19 tests compulsorily, said Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha.

Criminal cases will be filed against those who will refuse to undergo the test. Cases under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, will also be filed against such persons, he said in a statement on Thursday. The measure is to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district effectively.

