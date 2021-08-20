Coronavirus live updates|COVID-19: Crowding at Janashirvada Yatra across State causes concern

The BJP’s ongoing Janashirvada Yatra, a series of public meetings across the State by the newly appointed Ministers, has been resulting in crowding in some instances violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Delhi

‘Help children orphaned due to COVID-19’

The Delhi government has urged people to sponsor the needs of a child or children or donate towards the Delhi Child Welfare Fund as many children have been rendered orphans due to COVID-19.

A public notice issued by the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi government also said that people can contact the department to be foster parents.

The department said that during the pandemic, many children have been rendered orphan and deprived of family care having lost one or both parents and they need to be placed in foster care so that their right to grow in a family is restored.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu sees a significant dip as fresh infections fall to 1,702

Tamil Nadu recorded a significant fall in fresh COVID-19 cases on August 20, as 1,702 people tested positive for the infection.

After recording a positivity rate of 1.1% on Wednesday, the State’s positivity rate reduced further to 1.05% on Thursday. A total of 1,62,173 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka

COVID-19: Crowding at Janashirvada Yatra across State causes concern

The BJP’s ongoing Janashirvada Yatra, a series of public meetings across the State by the newly appointed Ministers, has been resulting in crowding in some instances violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Ministers A. Narayanaswamy, Bhagwant Khuba, Shobha Karandlaje, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar have been touring the State as part of the Janashirvada Yatra, a programme chalked out by the national unit of the party across the country.

Since the State government has barred large public gatherings, most Ministers have taken to holding roadshows, but people are thronging them with scant regard for social distancing and mask rule.

Andhra Pradesh

There won’t be a shortage of oxygen again, vows Collector

The administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a sufficient stock of liquid medical oxygen at hospitals in the district, be it in the city or in remote Agency areas, Collector A. Mallikarjuna said on Thursday.

The Collector’s remarks assume significance as fears of an imminent third wave of COVID-19 are yet to die down. The health machinery in the district was brought to its knees during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year with dozens of deaths being reported on a daily basis.

Delhi

City reports 25 fresh infections, two deaths

The Capital reported only 25 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,37,217, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government.

There were two new deaths reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,079.

A total of 69,160 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.04%.

Kerala

52.69% of State’s population vaccinated

Kerala has so far administered COVID-19 vaccines, including first and second doses, to over 2.5 crore ( 2,55,20,478) people, Health Minister Veena George said on August 19.

Of this, 1,86,82,463 people received the first dose, while 68,38,015 people have received both doses.

This means that 52.69% of the State’s population has received the first dose and 19.31%, the second dose.

Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 third wave: panel formed to assess facilities

The district administration has formed a four-member committee to assess infrastructure at the healthcare centres here for a likely COVID-19 third wave.

According to officials, the committee will assess the infrastructure available at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, taluk hospitals, PHCs and other healthcare centres for availability of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, beds and safety gear.

Tamil Nadu

Two COVID-19 patients recover after being on ECMO support

Two patients, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 and suffered lung complications, recovered after being on ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support for several days in private hospitals.

International

New Zealand extends nationwide COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended New Zealand's strict nationwide coronavirus lockdown on August 20, saying the full extent of the Delta outbreak was still unknown.

The lockdown will run until midnight on August 24, Ms. Ardern told a news conference.

New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak widened beyond its largest city Auckland on August 20, 2021, as new infections were discovered in the capital Wellington and case numbers jumped to 31.

