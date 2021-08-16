Coronavirus August 16 live | Night curfew extended in 8 Gujarat cities till August 28

16 August 2021 08:37 IST

To provide better health care facilities to the people of Lakshadweep and to reduce the archipelago's dependency on the mainland for medical oxygen supply, two PSA oxygen plants were commissioned on August 15 on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day

The coronavirus-induced night curfew in eight cities of Gujarat was on Sunday extended till August 28, officials said.

The curfew will be in place from 11pm till 6am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar, they said.

AUSTRALIA

Australia extends COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne, reinstates night curfew

Australian authorities reinstated a night curfew and extended COVID-19 lockdown measures in Melbourne for another two weeks to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant.

The current lockdown was due to end on August 12 night but will now run until Sept. 2, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne, the state capital. -REUTERS

SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka tightens guidelines with night curfews

Sri Lanka further tightened health guidelines by imposing night curfews in a bid to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The night curfew will be effective from 10 PM to 4 AM from August 16 until further notice, said Army Commander Shavendra Silva, the head of the national operations center for COVID-19 prevention.

The authorities have also banned all public gatherings. -PTI

MIZORAM

Partial lockdown in Aizawl extended till Aug 21

The Mizoram government extended the partial lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and certain restrictions in other parts of the State till August 21, officials said.

The restrictions, imposed on August 8, expired on August 14, following which the extension was announced.

The movement of people, including the casual visit of neighbours or relatives within the same complex, except under exceptional cases, is strictly prohibited during the partial lockdown, it said. -PTI