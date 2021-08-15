Coronavirus August 15 live updates | India records 36,083 new Covid cases, 493 deaths

India saw a single-day rise of 36,083 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 3,21,92,576, while the death toll has climbed to 4,31,225 with 493 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

FRANCE

Protesters in France denounce COVID-19 health pass

Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathizers, marched in cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a COVID-19 health pass that is now needed to enter French restaurants, bars and sports arenas or use long-distance trains, planes or buses.

Some 1,600 police were deployed for three separate marches in Paris, a week after the health pass went into effect.

NATIONAL

COVID-19 third wave unpredictable: Guleria

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said here on Saturday that the country might not see a third wave of coronavirus disease but it largely depended on people following Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

"But I don’t think that we will see a third wave which will be as bad as the second wave," he observed.

NATIONAL

India takes pride in largest vaccination programme in the world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India takes pride in having the world's largest vaccination programme and over 54 crore people have already taken the COVID-19 vaccines.

"We can say with pride that the world's largest COVID vaccination programme is going on in India. More than 54 crore people have already taken the vaccine," he said in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

MAHARASHTRA

Take pledge to get rid of COVID-19: CM appeals to people on Independence Day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the COVID-19 pandemic took everyone to "pre-independence days", and appealed to people to take the pledge to make the state and the country free of the disease.

In his address after unfurling the national flag at the state secretariat 'Mantralaya' on the country's 75th Independence Day, Mr. Thackeray said the State was fighting COVID-19 with determination and the vaccination drive against the disease was also being expedited.

"Just yesterday, we achieved a milestone of vaccinating 9.5 lakh citizens on a single day," he noted.

GOA

Goa's 90% population given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine: CM in Independence Day address

Goa has become the first state in the country to give one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 90% of its eligible population, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant claimed in his Independence Day address here on Sunday.

Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said the entire eligible population in the coastal state with get the first dose soon.

“I am proud to announce that Goa has become the first state to cover 90% of its population with the first dose,” Mr. Sawant said during a State-level function in the State capital Panaji.