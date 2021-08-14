Coronavirus live | India reports 38,667 new coronavirus cases, 478 fresh fatalities

14 August 2021 09:30 IST

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be visiting Kerala on August 16 to review the COVID-19 situation in the southern State. He is also likely to visit Guwahati in Assam on August 17 for holding a review meeting there, sources said.

66 people have been found infected with the Delta plus variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, some of them fully vaccinated, and five of them have died, including one in Mumbai, the State health department said on August 13.

LAKSHADWEEP

Lakshadweep administration asks islanders to avoid travel to Kerala

The Lakshadweep administration has issued a travel advisory asking people to avoid travelling to Kerala unnecessarily where it says the number of COVID-19 cases has been rising.

The advisory, issued on August 12, says that the union territory of Lakshadweep has just 42 active cases of COVID-19 whereas the situation in Kerala is different, which increases the risk of infection to people travelling to/from Kerala.

KARNATAKA

State’s adult population can be fully vaccinated by May 2022

If the State receives one crore doses per month, the target can be achieved by the first week of February 2022.

Karnataka can hope to fully vaccinate its adult population only by mid-May 2022 at the present pace of vaccination that is hovering around 65 lakh per month or 2.1 lakh doses per day.

However, by stepping up the vaccination drive to 3.3 lakh doses per day, if the State receives one crore doses per month as promised by the Centre, the target can be achieved by the first week of February, 2022. Karnataka is unlikely to fully vaccinate its adult population before the year end if the Centre does not accept the State’s demand for 1.5 crore doses per month, which will facilitate administering 5 lakh doses per day.

KARNATAKA

Minister rules out lockdown in Bengaluru

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Friday clarified that there would not be any lockdown in Bengaluru and that the government would be reviewing the situation by holding discussions with the technical committee after August 15.

“I want to clarify that curfew or lockdown is not the only solution. Lockdown creates a lot of hardship to people. Hence, we will take all other possible steps to check COVID-19 rise,” Mr. Ashok said.

NATIONAL

India reports 38,667 new coronavirus cases, 478 fresh fatalities

India saw a single-day rise of 38,667 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,21,56,493, while the death toll rose to 4,30,732 with 478 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday. The ministry said the country has now reported less than 50,000 daily new cases for 48 consecutive days.

The active cases have increased to 3,87,673 (1.21% of the total infections), while the recovery rate was recorded at 97.45%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 2,446 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it showed. -PTI

NATIONAL

Rs 14744.99 cr approved for States, UTs under Covid emergency response package

The Union Health Ministry on Friday approved another instalment of Rs 14744.99 crore under the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package (ECRP-II package) to all States and UTs.

In view of the second wave, its spread into rural, peri-urban and tribal areas, and the evolving pandemic situation, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II (ECRP-II package)' on July 8 amounting to Rs 23,123 crore. This scheme is to be implemented from July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, the Ministry said in a statement. -PTI

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

J-K L-G Sinha to honour Covid warriors in I-Day

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha will honour 50 Covid warriors on Independence Day for their selfless services in managing the pandemic, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

The Union Territory handled the COVID-19 pandemic with great professionalism and used all possible resources to provide care to patients suffering from the disease, he said. -PTI

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Use past learning to tackle third Covid wave: J-K LG Sinha to officials

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday directed the officials to apply learning from the past to be prepared to tackle the future challenge of an anticipated third wave of COVID-19.

Mr. Sinha chaired a series of meetings with members of Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

While taking a detailed assessment of the district-wise Covid containment measures and the vaccination and other steps to effectively tackle the spread of the coronavirus, the Lt Governor asked the officials concerned to apply the learning from the past and prepare themselves to tackle the future challenge of a possible third wave, the spokesman said. -PTI

NATIONAL

SII's Poonawalla bats for booster dose, opposes mixing of vaccines, criticizes export ban

Serum Institute of India chairman Cyrus Poonawalla on Friday said that taking a third or `booster dose' of Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by his firm, was desirable.

He also said he was not in favour of mixing two difference vaccines, and criticized the Union government for banning exports of vaccines.

"After six months, the antibodies go down and that is why I have taken the third dose. We have given the third dose to our seven to eight thousand SII employees. For those who have completed the second dose, it is my request to take a booster dose (third dose) after six months," he said. -PTI

WEST BENGAL

Bengal allows business establishments to remain open till maximum 10.30 PM

The West Bengal government on Friday allowed all shops and business establishments including bars and restaurants to remain open till usual working hours but not beyond 10.30 PM.

The relaxation will come into effect from Monday onwards. The State administration had on Thursday extended the existing COVID restrictions till August 31 but reduced night curfew timings by two hours, imposing it from 11 PM to 5 AM.

It allowed outdoor government programmes with strict adherence to COVID protocols. The State administration also permitted theatres, auditoria and open air theatres to operate with not more than 50 per cent of their respective seating capacities. -PTI

CANADA

Canada to require air travellers to be vaccinated

The Canadian government will soon require all air travellers and passengers on inter-provincial trains to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Friday that includes all commercial air travellers, passengers on trains between provinces and cruise ship passengers. -PTI