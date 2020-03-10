Coronavirus: Athawale’s ‘go corona’ chant video goes viral

Mumbai

10 March 2020 15:51 IST

The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in China.

A video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting ‘Go corona, go corona’ at a prayer meet has gone viral on social media.

The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in China.

The novel coronavirus, which was first detected in China’s Wuhan city in December, has since spread to several countries, including India, and killed over 3,000 and shaved off several billion dollars from the world economy.

Advertising

Advertising