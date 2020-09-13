Coronavirus | At 9,894 cases, Karnataka witnesses new high

Hyderabad

13 September 2020 23:01 IST

A.P. maintains sub-10,000 trend for fresh cases; 2,216 more test positive in Telangana; Kerala reports 3,139 cases

For the third day in a row, Andhra Pradesh reported less than 10,000 COVID-19 infections and fewer deaths on Sunday.

There were 66 more fatalities, and the toll was close to the 5,000-mark at 4,912. New cases registered stood at 9,536.

A Health Department bulletin said the number of active cases was 95,072.

The positivity rate of the 45.99 lakh tests done was 12.33%. In the last one day, 72,233 samples were tested, achieving a tests per million ratio of 86,139. Confirmed cases per million were 10,629. The daily positivity rate dropped to 13.82% from about 17% a fortnight ago.

New cases and deaths were as follows: East Godavari (1,414, 5), West Godavari (1,076, 3), Chittoor (957, 5), Nellore (844, 7), Guntur (792, 4), Prakasam (788, 7), Srikakulam (733, 2), Kadapa (585, 6), Vizianagaram (573, 4), Anantapur (521, 7), Kurnool (441, 5), Visakhapatnam (415, 6) and Krishna (397, 5).

Sunday’s incidence in Karnataka was 9,894 cases, the highest daily number so far, breaking the previous record of 9,860 cases on September 2.

With 104 new deaths, the toll rose to 7,265. Bengaluru Urban reported 3,479 cases and 45 of the 104 deaths.

On testing, 67,955 tests were conducted in the State including 31,657 rapid antigen tests.

On Saturday, 2,216 more cases were detected in Telangana. The death toll so far stood at 961 with 11 more fatalities recorded. While 56,217 samples were tested on September 12, the results of 2,345 samples were awaited.

New infections included 341 from Greater Hyderabad, 210 from Rangareddy, 148 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 119 from Karimnagar, 126 from Nalgonda, 105 from Khammam and 102 from Warangal Urban. In the overall tally, 31,607 were active cases.

Kerala on Sunday reported 3,139 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,855 recoveries; samples tested in 24 hours came to 34,786.

The number of patients being treated was 30,072.

Another 14 deaths were added to the “provisional” death list, taking the toll to 439. These deaths occurred between August 17 and September 9.

Eight of these deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, two each from Kollam and Ernakulam and one each from Thrissur and Palakkad. Of the new cases, 94% were locally acquired infections and included infections reported among 56 health-care workers.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 412 cases, Kozhikode 399, Malappuram 378, Ernakulam 326, Alappuzha 252, Kannur 234, Palakkad 233, Kollam 205, Kottayam 196, Thrissur 182, Kasaragod 124, Pathanamthitta 102, Wayanad 56 and Idukki 40 cases.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus)