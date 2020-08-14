Coronavirus | At 1,564 cases in a day, it is a new high for Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

14 August 2020 02:09 IST

Andhra Pradesh just short of 10,000 infections again; Karnataka reports 103 deaths, 6,706 cases; Telangana adds 1,931 cases

Kerala reported 1,564 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily cases reported so far, taking the State’s cumulative cases to 39,708.

Of the new cases, nearly 90% – 1,404 – were locally acquired infections. Fifteen health workers were infected and no epidemiological link was available in 98 cases.

Three more deaths were added to the COVID-19 death toll, taking total fatalities to 129. The deaths reported on Thursday were in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Advertising

Advertising

Thiruvananthapuram district reported the maximum cases at 434, all except one locally acquired infections. Viral spread remained high at Palakkad and Malappuram with 202 cases each. Ernakulam reported 115 cases while in other districts, case numbers were less than 100.

There were 13,839 patients under hospital treatment, while recoveries were 25,692. Samples tested in 24 hours stood at 31,270.

Andhra Pradesh was close to 10,000 new infections again, and the tally was 2,64,142. In 24 hours, 82 new deaths and 9,996 new cases were reported.

So far, 2,378 deaths were reported, and the death rate was 0.90%, the Health Department said.

With 55,692 samples tested in a day, total samples tested rose to 27,05,459 and tests per million to 50,664. The positivity rate of tests rose to 9.76%. There were 90,840 active cases.

With 265 total fatalities, including 10 in the past day, Guntur had the highest number. Kurnool came next with 264 deaths, East Godavari with 248, Krishna 218, Chittoor 205 and Anantapur 203. Among the districts with less than 200 deaths were Visakhapatnam (187), West Godavari (170), Srikakulam (150), Prakasam (146), Nellore (121), Vizianagaram (103) and Kadapa (98). East Godavari reported 10 new deaths and had 1,504 new cases, Chittoor (963), Visakhapatnam (931), Anantapur (856), West Godavari (853), Kurnool (823), Kadapa (784), Nellore (682), Prakasam (681), Guntur (595), Vizianagaram (569), Srikakulam (425) and Krishna (330).

COVID-19 cases climed in Telangana with 1,931 testing positive on Wednesday; total cases were 86,457. With 11 more succumbing to the infection, deaths were put at 665. The Health department said that nearly 8.3% of those screened for infection tested positive (1,931 out of 23,303 samples). The total number of tests stood at 6,89,150.

Greater Hyderabad had a decrease in cases, with 298 persons testing positive.

However, all districts saw a rise: Warangal Urban (144), Rangareddy (124), Karimnagar (89), Sangareddy (86), Nalgonda (84), Khammam (73), Siddipet and Medchal-Malkajgiri (71 each), Suryapet and Peddapalli (64 each), Jangaon (59), Jogulamba-Gadwal (56), Rajanna-Sircilla (54), Nizamabad and Nagarkurnool (53 each) and Jagtial (52).

With 6,706 new cases, Karnataka on Thursday had a tally of 2,03,200. Also, 103 more deaths on Thursday took the total to 3,613. Of the total 6,706 positive cases, 1893 were reported in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)