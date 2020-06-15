Coronavirus | Assam crosses 4,000 COVID-19 cases

GUWAHATI

15 June 2020 03:22 IST

State to assess outcome of 50,000 tests at 12 hospitals in Guwahati from Monday

The possibility of Assam going back to the total lockdown days loomed large on Sunday as the total number of COVID-19 positive cases went past the 4,000 mark.

By 9:30 pm on Sunday, Assam recorded 4,049 positive cases, 2,078 of them active. As many as 1,960 have recovered. Eight people have died so far while three migrated to other States after detection.

State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Saturday said total lockdown may be reimposed depending on the outcome of tests in Guwahati, to be ramped up to 50,000 from June 15.

Health officials said lockdown may be reimposed if about 500 people test positive.

Assam’s northeastern neighbour Mizoram had reimposed total lockdown for two weeks from June 9 in order to ramp up testing, primarily for returnees.

Guwahati, considered as the communication hub of the northeast, has been the focus of testing for COVID-19 as most returnees to the region have to pass through the city.

Assam’s worry, however, has been the infection of people without any travel history. At least 25 such people have tested positive in Guwahati leading to 36 localities being declared as containment zones.