Coronavirus | Arrested Tablighis, others to be kept in temporary jails: U.P. CM

For housing such persons, 23 temporary jails have been set up in the State, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday ordered to keep the arrested Tablighi Jamaat meet participants and others, suspected of being corona-positive, in temporary jails and not in regular ones.

For housing such persons, 23 temporary jails have been set up in the State, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said here in a statement.

He said the Chief Minister has also instructed authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items to people during the holy month of Ramzan.

In view of the arrests of Tablighi Jamaat members and others for security reasons amid the coronavirus-led lockdown, the Chief Minister has instructed to keep them in temporary jail and not in regular ones, said Awasthi.

He said the instructions regarding this have been sent to all divisional commissioners, District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all districts, besides the police commissioners of Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Mr. Awasthi also said if any person from the State dies outside it, the administration will make arrangements to bring his body back.

On the basis of the eligibility of the family, the administration will also arrange for the maintenance allowance, ration card and a house under any particular scheme, he said.

He also said through construction activities in Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway, around 8,500 people have been provided jobs.

